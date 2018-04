Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2-L), speaks to surf lifesavers on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK METCALFE/POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2-L) and Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall, walk along Broadbeach on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK METCALFE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Charles (R) presents the gold medal to Thomas Hamer of England for the Men's S14 200m Freestyle during the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, on Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Charles (C) attends a roundtable discussion on coral resilience on Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Apr 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Terri Irwin (L), Bindi Irwin (C) and Britain's Prince Charles look at a baby green turtle before a roundtable to discussing coral resilience on Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Charles disembarks a boat after a reef tour on Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Charles looks at a baby green turtle before a roundtable to discussing coral resilience on Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia, Apr. 6 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Prince of Wales on Friday visited the Great Barrier Reef for a conservation roundtable discussion on day three of his visit to Australia.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opened the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane on behalf of Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday to kick off their seven-day tour of Queensland and the Northern Territory.