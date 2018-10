The motorcade carrying Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex makes its way through peak hour traffic on the Eastern Distributor in Sydney, Australia, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrived on Monday in Sydney, Australia, the first stop of their official visit to Oceania, coinciding with the day a survey revealed that Australians want their country to become a republic.

Prince Harry, the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, and Meghan arrived on a commercial flight. The couple held hands and walked through a back door before boarding a vehicle to the residence of the governor general in Sydney.