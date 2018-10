Britain's Prince Harry (top), the Duke of Sussex, joins Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (bottom) and a group of Invictus Games athletes on Sydney Harbour Bridge for the flying of the Invictus Games Flag in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Harry, along with the Prime Minister of Australia, on Friday climbed to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge to hoist the flag of the Invictus Games, which he had created for disabled armed services personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry and Scott Morrison were accompanied by Luke Hill, Ruth Hunt, Heidi Joosten and Michael Lyddiard, members of the Australian team that will take part in the competition, which will be held in Sydney from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28.