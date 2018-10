Britain's Prince Harry (2-L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex are seen with the Australian team on the podium during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex are seen playing with kids and remote control cars during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex unveils a plaque at the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C), the Duchess of Sussex are guided during a tour of the Anzac Memorial at the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian (R) shake hands at the official opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Saturday inaugurated the extended ANZAC Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park, dedicated to the thousands of Australian soldiers who died in battle.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the entrance of the memorial to watch the royal couple open the ANZAC (Australia and New Zealand Army Corps) memorial, which was first inaugurated in 1934 as a tribute to soldiers killed during the First World War.