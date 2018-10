Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C-L), the Duchess of Sussex visit the Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne, Australia, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People hold a banner as they wait for Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne, Australia, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (2-L), the Duchess of Sussex visit the Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne, Australia, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attends a reception given by the Governor of Victoria, the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, in Melbourne, Australia, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex attend a beach clean with Albert Park Primary School students in Melbourne, Australia, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday tried out native Australian bush flood including kangaroo meat and other local delicacies at a restaurant in Melbourne run by indigenous Australians.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex entered the kitchen of restaurant Charcoal Lane, where chef Greg Hampton helped them touch, taste and smell the typical ingredients of bush food, on the third day of the couple's Oceania tour.