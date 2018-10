Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is seen during the cycling time trial on the first day of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Harry was on Monday visiting Fraser Island, the largest sand island in the world, during his official visit to Australia but pregnant wife Meghan will not take part in the official program.

Registered by the UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1992, Fraser Island, located in the eastern state of Queensland, has 1,630 square kilometers of wild nature including dingoes.