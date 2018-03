Prince Albert II of Monaco (2nd r.) and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (r.) on their way to visit Monday, March 19, 2018, the Lost City, a pre-Columbian citadel of stone embedded in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Maria mountains, considered the highest peaks in Colombia. EFE-EPA/Cesar Carrion/Courtesy Presidency of Colombia

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited Monday the Lost City, a pre-Columbian citadel of stone embedded in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Maria mountains, considered the highest peaks in Colombia.

There the Monegasque and Colombian heads of state, wearing hats and light clothing, took photos and chatted with the Indian communities of the area.