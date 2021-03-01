Prince Philip moved to 2nd London hospital to continue treatment

London (United Kingdom), 08/11/2012.- (FILE) - Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh meets war veterans at the field of remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, 08 November 2012 (reissued 01 March 2020). Prince Philip has been transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on 01 March 2021 to treat an infection and a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. The British royal was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital on 16 February 2021 as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

London (United Kingdom), 01/03/2021.- An ambulance receives a patient before leaving King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain, 01 March 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on 01 March to treat an infection and a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. The British royal was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital on 16 February as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL