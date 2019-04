New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda (C) Ardern prepares to leave after a visit to the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, speaks with Imam Gamel Fouda (R) during a visit to the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince William (C), Duke of Cambridge, prepares to leave after a visit to the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain’s Prince William on Friday praised New Zealand’s response to the Christchurch terror attacks by an Australian white supremacist last month that killed 50 people and left another 50 wounded.

The Duke of Cambridge was speaking during a visit to the al-Noor mosque, one of the two Muslim religious centers that were the scenes of mass shootings during Friday prayers on Mar. 15.