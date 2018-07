Japanese Prince Akishino (C) and his daughter Princess Mako are seen during their visit to a traditional grey cow herd at the Karikas Csarda, a traditional inn in the Great Hungarian Plains near Bugac, southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Zoltan Mathe HUNGARY OUT

Japan's Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, waves to well-wishers as he celebrates the New Year with the audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 02 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiance Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Shizuo Kambayashi/POOL

Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, left for Brazil on Tuesday for a two-week visit to attend ceremonies marking the 110th anniversary of the first arrival of Japanese immigrants in the Latin American country.

The princess, 26, departed from Haneda Airport in Tokyo and is expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, in what is her fourth visit overseas and first to Brazil.