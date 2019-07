Princess Mako of Japan arrives July 15, 2019, at a ceremony in La Paz, where she presided over the laying of a floral tribute at the mausoleum of Marshal Andres de Santa Cruz, an outstanding figure in this nation's history; the princess thanked Bolivia for its warm reception of Japanese migrants over the past 120 years. EFE-EPA/Javier Mamani

Princess Mako of Japan is gifted a bust of indigenous heroine Bartolina Sisa at the seat of government in La Paz on July 15, 2019; the princess thanked Bolivia for its warm reception of Japanese migrants over the past 120 years. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivian President Evo Morales (l.) welcomes Princess Mako of Japan (r.) at the seat of government in La Paz on July 15, 2019; the princess thanked Bolivia for its warm reception of Japanese migrants over the past 120 years. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Princess Mako of Japan thanked Bolivia this Monday for the welcome it has extended over the past 120 years to Japanese migrants and their descendants, at the start of her state visit to the Andean country.

"I would like to repeat our deepest gratitude to the government of Bolivia and to all the Bolivian people for having so warmly welcomed Japanese immigrants," said the princess, accompanied by Bolivian President Evo Morales.