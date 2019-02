People have placed flowers at the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at the 'Valle de Los Caidos', or Valley of the Fallen memorial complex in El Escorial, Spain, Nov. 20, 2018, on occasion of the 43rd anniversary of his death. EPA-EFEFILE//BORJA MENDEZ

General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, some 40 kilometers from Madrid, Spain, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARISCAL

A member of the religious order currently in charge of the basilica where Spain's late military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco is buried on Sunday said he will oppose an exhumation ordered by the government if it is to take place without the family's consent.

Santiago Cantera, Prior of the Benedictine Abbey of the Valley of the Fallen, claimed, without providing any evidence to back up his assertion, that bodies buried in spaces looked after by religious orders were untouchable.