Tunisian army soldiers patrol one day after clashes with militants near the border with Libya, in the town of Ben Gardane, Tunisia, Mar. 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Tunisia is wavering between strict penitentiary policy and citizen reintegration programs for Tunisian foreign fighter returnees who have come back to the North African country as prisoners following fighting with organizations like the Islamic State terror group in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Libya.

About 1,000 Tunisian foreign fighters have returned to Tunisia from conflict zones; 800 are presently imprisoned and 200 have been set free under judicial supervision, according to the Tunisian Institute of Strategic Studies (ITES).