Italian priest Horacio Corbacho (R), leaves a hearing at the Collegiate Criminal Court No. 2 in Mendoza, Argentina, 25 November 2019. The Argentine Justice imposed on Monday sentences of 42 and 45 years in prison to the priests Nicolas Corradi and Horacio Corbacho, respectively; and 18 to gardener Armando Gomez for sexual abuse of students with hearing impairment in an institute in the province of Mendoza (west). EFE / EPA / Diego Pares

Over 40-year sentences to two priests over abuse cases in Argentina

An Argentine court on Monday imposed prison terms of 42 and 45 years on two priests, Nicolas Corradi and Horacio Corbacho, respectively - along with an 18-year prison sentence on gardener Armando Gomez - for sexually abusing hearing-disabled students at an institute in western Mendoza province.

The three men were found guilty of assorted sexual crimes with various aggravating circumstances for abusing the young students in a total of 25 cases at the Antonio Provolo Institute.