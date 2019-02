A Yemeni walks past a destroyed building allegedly targeted by a previous Saudi-led airstrike, in Sana'a, Yemen, 04 February 2019. According to reports, representatives of the Saudi-backed Government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels are scheduled to hold talks 05 February in Jordan over a UN-brokered prisoner swap involving more than 15 thousand war prisoners and forcibly detained people allegedly captured in the nearly four-year conflict. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The exchange of prisoners agreed by the parties to the war in Yemen "hangs by a thread" because of difficulties in reaching an agreement on the lists of people to be released, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is facilitating the process, said Monday.

Representatives of the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels will meet again in Amman on Tuesday to try to unblock the situation and bring forward the prisoner swap agreed at last December's talks in Sweden.