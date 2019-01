German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a ceremony of German Order of Merit in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

German authorities on Friday said they were investigating a hacking attack that saw the personal details of numerous politicians and media personalities shared on social media.

Hackers managed to get hold of several telephone numbers, private addresses, party memos, personal banking information and family information belonging to several politicians affecting most political parties in Germany apart from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).