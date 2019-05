Former Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Josefa González Blanco Ortiz Mena, who resigned on after causing the delay of a commercial flight, pictured on May 16, 2019. EFE

Mexico's minister of environment and natural resources resigned on Saturday, becoming the second top official in less than a week to step down from a government marked by the president's key policy platforms such as austerity and the ending of privileges.

The former minister, Josefa Gonzalez Blanco, resigned after delaying the departure of a commercial flight in order to catch it.