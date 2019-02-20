People participate in a rally on the occasion of the first anniversary of the 'panuelazo' (protest with handkerchief) for the legalization of abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MARINA GUILLEN

Several hundred people protested in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demand once again, but for the first time this year, a law establishing legal abortion, a demand that feminist groups consider "irrepressible".

After the year 2018 saw intense public debate in Argentina, when the Senate rejected a bill to legalize abortion by voting 38 to 31 against it, the National Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortion ended their summer break and demanded once again that Congress approve the law which will be tabled again in the coming months.