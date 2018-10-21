Hundreds of supporters of Brazilian ultrarightist presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro turned out on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Oct. 21, 2018, to protest against his rival in the upcoming run-off election, Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party. EFE-EPA / Marcelo Sayão

Hundreds of Brazilians turned out on Sunday in some of the country's main cities to demonstrate against the Workers Party (PT) and its presidential candidate, Fernando Haddad, and to show their support for his adversary in the upcoming run-off election, ultrarightist Jair Bolsonaro.

The demonstrations were called by the Vem Pra Rua (Go Out on the Street) movement, which acquired significant clout during the massive demonstrations against corruption in 2015, when the PT's Dilma Rousseff was still president, and it is expected that they will be staged in at least 260 cities around Brazil.