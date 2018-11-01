The United Kingdom's national crime agency on Thursday said it had opened an investigation into a high-profile pro-Brexit donor and the unofficial campaign group Leave.EU, which he co-founded, over suspected electoral law offenses linked to foreign funding in the run-up to the 2016 referendum in which the country voted to leave the European Union.
Millionaire insurance tycoon and Brexit campaigner Arron Banks, and his associate Elizabeth Bilney, are to face a criminal probe after the UK's electoral commission found alleged wrongdoing regarding the origin of around 8 million pounds of donations he and his companies said they had lent or given to pro-Brexit campaign groups for the referendum.