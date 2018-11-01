Leave.EU Brexit campaign co-founder Arron Banks on his arrival to face questions by members of the British Parliament, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, at Portcullis House in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom's national crime agency on Thursday said it had opened an investigation into a high-profile pro-Brexit donor and the unofficial campaign group Leave.EU, which he co-founded, over suspected electoral law offenses linked to foreign funding in the run-up to the 2016 referendum in which the country voted to leave the European Union.

Millionaire insurance tycoon and Brexit campaigner Arron Banks, and his associate Elizabeth Bilney, are to face a criminal probe after the UK's electoral commission found alleged wrongdoing regarding the origin of around 8 million pounds of donations he and his companies said they had lent or given to pro-Brexit campaign groups for the referendum.