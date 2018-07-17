The standard-bearer of the pro-Brexit campaign leading into the referendum, Vote Leave, has been referred to police by the United Kingdom's Electoral Commission, who on Tuesday published a report that revealed the group had far exceeded its legal spending limit and had not declared collaborating with another campaign group.

Investigators had found that Vote Leave exceeded the 8 million pounds ($10.6 million) spending limit by 500,000 pounds by channeling around 675,000 pounds to BeLeave, whose founder Darren Grimes is also facing sanctions.