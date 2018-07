Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, Central London, Britain, June 13, 2018,, (reissued July 9, 2018). EPA/WILL OLIVER

British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street for a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, July 3, 2018, (reissued July 9, 2018). EPA/ANDY RAIN

The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom resigned on Monday, according to a statement by the office of the prime minister.

The resignation of the pro-Brexit conservative lawmaker Boris Johnson came hours after the departure from the Cabinet of David Davis, who had led the UK government's Department for Exiting the European Union.