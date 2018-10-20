Tens of thousands of protesters descended on the Taiwanese capital Saturday calling for an independence referendum, despite threats from China, which claims sovereignty over the island.

According to organizers, around 80,000 people took part in a rally in central Taipei, backed by the pro-independence Formosa Alliance, which favors a full secessionist vote and also wants the government to change the country's name from the Republic of China to Taiwan, an issue that has strained relations with mainland China.