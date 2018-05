Thai authorities patrol the area before a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

epa06754937 Thai police officers patrol on a street outside Thammasat University where a group of pro-democracy protesters held a rally, calling for general election to be held and to mark the fourth anniversary of the military coup, in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2018. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters from a group called 'We Want an Election' will marching to the Government House on 22 May, to mark the fourth anniversary of military coup and to call for the junta government to hold an election in 2018, instead of February 2019 as promised by the Thai prime minister. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy protesters hold a banner and sing during a rally, calling for general election to be held and to mark the fourth anniversary of the military coup, in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai pro-democracy protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a rally, calling for general election to be held and to mark the fourth anniversary of the military coup, in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 May 2018. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters joined the demonstration to mark the fourth anniversary of military coup, calling for the junta government to hold an election in 2018, instead of February 2019 as promised by Thai prime minister. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Hundreds of activists on Tuesday organized a march in Bangkok on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the 2014 coup, demanding the restoration of democracy in Thailand.

The protest was organized by the so-called "We Want Voting Movement", which called on the military government led by General Prayut Chan-ocha to stop postponing elections, which he had promised to hold within a year after taking power in May 2014.