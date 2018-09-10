A supporter of 'Stand of Defiance European Movement' (SODEM), a movement whose central message is that Brexit was 'not the will of the people', stands outside of the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People gathered outside the Parliament building in central London on Monday to voice their discontent as the United Kingdom's Conservative government remained enmeshed in a bitter internal dispute over how it should conduct Brexit just 200 days before the country was due to withdraw from the European Union.

The demonstration, organized by the Stand of Defiance European Movement, whose members can often be seen holding EU flags outside Westminster, called for a definitive end to Brexit, an efe-epa photographer at the scene reported.