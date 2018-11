Yemeni pro-government troops stand in front of a damaged building during military operations against the Houthi rebels in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Pro-government forces backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition on Wednesday suspended their offensive on the western Yemeni port city of Hodeida amid international calls to return to dialogue with the rebel Houthi movement, a government official told EFE.

Since Nov. 3, the fighting has intensified around Hodeida, which is held by Houthi rebel forces that also control the country's capital, Sana'a.