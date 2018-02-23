A dozen activists who had chained themselves to a court in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia to protest the imprisonment of pro-independence figures were on Friday arrested, as witnessed by an EFE photojournalist at the scene.

Police sources confirmed to EFE that the 12 detained formed the nucleus of a group of about 80 people who were attempting to block the entrance of the High Court of Justice of Catalonia to demand freedom for people such as former regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, who faces charges of rebellion and sedition for his role last year in a referendum and subsequent declaration of independence deemed illegal by Spain.