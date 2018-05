Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya spokesperson Sergi Sabria after delivering a speech at the regional Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Joaquim Torra on his way to deliver a speech at the regional Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

A pro-independence lawmaker was on Monday elected to lead Catalonia's regional government, which was dissolved after the region's failed bid to separate from Spain last year.

Joaquim Torra, who was selected by the former president Carles Puigdemont to be his successor, won with a simple majority in the chamber, receiving 66 votes from pro-independence parties and 65 votes against, while four far-left lawmakers abstained.