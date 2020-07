Indian paramilitary forces atop of a vehicle near the gunfight site at village Meej in Pampore, some 18 kilometers of south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Suspected militants have shot dead a local leader of India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two of his family members in the troubled region of Kashmir, police said Thursday.

The shooting took place late Wednesday when gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire on Wasim Bari, 38, his father and younger brother at their shop in Bandipora district, some 75 km (nearly 45 miles) north of the main city of Srinagar. EFE-EPA