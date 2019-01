Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gestures as he speaks to the media during a press conference following a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Jan.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A pro-junta political group on Wednesday offered to nominate the prime minister of Thailand as one of its candidates for the upcoming national elections.

The announcement to offer Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha the leadership of Palang Pracharat party, known to be close to the military junta ruling Thailand, was made after the party's executive meeting.