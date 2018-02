Protestors shouts slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a protest against the official visit of the Turkish premier in Italy in Rome, Italy, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi

Protestors clash with police during the protest against the official visit of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Rome, Italy, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Massimo Percossi

Scuffles between pro-Kurdish demonstrators and Italian police broke out in Rome on Monday during the Turkish president's official visit to the country, as reported in images made available by epa.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan already had an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican City and was later due to hold discussions with senior Italian officials.