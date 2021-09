A group of pro-life demonstrators pray on 06 September 2021 outside the Supreme Court building in Mexico City, Mexico, in a bid to influence potentially historic upcoming rulings on abortion laws. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican conservative groups demonstrated Monday outside the Supreme Court building in this capital in a bid to influence potentially historic decisions on abortion laws.

Holding signs with the message "let's save both lives," as well as religious imagery and rosaries, the praying demonstrators urged the high court not to hand down a pair of rulings that would declare abortion restrictions unconstitutional.