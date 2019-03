Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan (L), Future Forward Party's leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (C), and Pheu Thai Party's leader Viroj Pao-in (R) show their signed joint agreement of ratification during a press conference at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Leader of the pro-junta political party Palang Pracharath, Uttama Savanayana (C-R), party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong (R), deputy leader Suvit Maesincee (C-L) and spokesman Kobsak Pootrakool (L) travel through the streets on a vehicle to thank people who came out to vote for the Palang Pracharath Party in the recent general election, in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gestures during a press conference after weekly cabinet and junta meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The pro-military Phalang Pracharat Party won the highest number of votes with 8.4 million, in the Thai general elections held over the weekend, according to preliminary data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

With the total votes counted, the Thaksin Shinawatra-backed Puea Thai party came in second with 7.9 million votes, while the newly-formed political party Anakot Mai was placed third with 6.2 million votes.