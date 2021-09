Government officials open a ballot box as vote counting starts at the Convention Centre, during the 2021 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections in Hong Kong, China, 19 Sept. 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

One of two candidates aligned with the Hong Kong pro-democracy opposition won a seat in the city's Electoral Committee, comprising 1,500 members, state broadcaster RTHK reported Monday.

It said candidate Tik Chi-yuen won the seat Sunday after being tied in votes with two other applicants when only two places remained to be assigned, with the three then contesting a lottery and Tik, 63, taking one of the available spots.