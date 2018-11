French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Local residents vote at a polling station during the election in the pro-Russian rebels controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Local residents walk past a banner reading 'With Russia in a heart!' and a monument to the Soviet Union's founder Vladimir Lenin in the pro-Russian rebels controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, Nov. 9, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Pro-Russian leaders in the self-proclaimed people's republics in eastern Ukraine, which are not recognized by the international community, on Monday comfortably took the majority of votes in controversial general elections that have been widely condemned by European leaders.

According to the electoral commission of Donetsk, the pro-Russian separatist Denis Pushilin secured 60,9 percent of the votes whilst authorities in neighboring Luhansk claimed Leonid Pasechik took 68,4 percent of the votes.