Thousands of students took to protest in central Barcelona Thursday calling for a 30 percent decrease in university costs as well as a rejection of the constitutional measures taken by the Spanish state which restricted autonomy following a unilateral independence declaration deemed illegal.

The demonstration brought together some 5,000 people according to its organizers, the Union of Students in the Catalan Countries, an ambiguous geographical term referring to regions of France, Spain and Andorra where the Catalan language is spoken, although local police said the number was more like 2,700.