Thousands of people take part in the demonstration called by Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) under the motto 'Now more than ever, common sense' to denounce the political blockage in Catalonia, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Thousands of people take part in the demonstration called by Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) under the motto 'Now more than ever, common sense' to denounce the political blockage in Catalonia, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Thousands of people take part in the demonstration called by Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) under the motto 'Now more than ever, common sense' to denounce the political blockage in Catalonia, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Thousands of people take part in the demonstration called by Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) under the motto 'Now more than ever, common sense' to denounce the political blockage in Catalonia, in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Several thousand anti-independence protesters congregated in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Sunday calling for an end to the political impasse in the Catalan regional parliament, where lawmakers were deadlocked in a debate over who should lead the next local government.

The demonstration was organized by Catalan Civil Society (SCC), a civic platform opposed to the separatist campaign in Catalonia, an affluent region in northeastern Spain.