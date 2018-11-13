Members of the Association of Family Members of Chilean Political Victims (AFEP) during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) attend protest outside the Ministry of Defense in Santiago de Chile, Nov. 13, 2018, on occasion of the trial to former General Juan Emilio Cheyre Espinosa, who became on Nov. 9 the first head of the Chilean Army condemned for human rights violations committed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Cheyre was sentenced to three years and one day of probation for covering up the execution of 15 opponents in the La Serena episode of the 'Caravan of Death'. EPA/EFE/ Alberto Pena

Victims' families gathered Tuesday outside the Chilean Defense Ministry to protest that a general who helped conceal the murder of 15 political prisoners during the 1973 "Caravan of Death" received a sentence of three years probation.

Gen. Juan Emilio Cheyre, commander-in-chief of the Chilean army from 2002-2006, was among 11 retired officers convicted last week in a case tied to the Caravan of Death, a task force that traveled the country by helicopter in the wake of Augusto Pinochet's Sept. 11 coup, plucking dissidents from municipal and provincial jails and executing them.