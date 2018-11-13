Victims' families gathered Tuesday outside the Chilean Defense Ministry to protest that a general who helped conceal the murder of 15 political prisoners during the 1973 "Caravan of Death" received a sentence of three years probation.
Gen. Juan Emilio Cheyre, commander-in-chief of the Chilean army from 2002-2006, was among 11 retired officers convicted last week in a case tied to the Caravan of Death, a task force that traveled the country by helicopter in the wake of Augusto Pinochet's Sept. 11 coup, plucking dissidents from municipal and provincial jails and executing them.