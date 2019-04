Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges (2-L) addresses press conference on the preliminary report into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines's Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Rescue workers search the site for pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges addresses press conference on the preliminary report into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines's Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 04 April 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL GETACHEW

Ethiopian authorities on Thursday blamed last month's Boeing 737 Max 8 crash on a software fault in the aircraft's control system.

The pilots on board Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, which crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, followed safety procedures recommended by Boeing, Ethiopia's transport minister said at a press conference in the capital city.