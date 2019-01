Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Nov.28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Preliminary investigation has found that the Chinese scientist, who claimed to have created the first gene edited babies resistant to HIV, had acted illegally to seek global fame, official news agency Xinhua reported Monday.

The investigation by the authorities of Guangdong province - where He Jiankui worked - shows that the scientist had acted on his own and "had illegally conducted the research in pursuit of personal fame and gain."