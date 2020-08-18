Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressing a New Delhi summit of internet.org, a project to make internet access affordable across the world in New Delhi, India 09 October 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian Muslims hold placards and shout slogans during a protest in Mumbai, India, 21 May, 2010 EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India's main opposition party on Tuesday sought investigations into Facebook's alleged interference in the country's electoral democracy by allowing hate speeches by leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on its digital platform.