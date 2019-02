Thai Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, elder sister of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, marches with the royal guards during the royal procession transferring the royal relics and ashes of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C) shows a document nominating Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as candidate for prime minister during election registration at the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019 (reissued Feb. 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A security guard stands next to an electoral poster with the portrait of Thai Raksa Chart Party's leader Preechapol Pongpanich (R) and its Member of Parliament constituency candidate (L), in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Election Commission of Thailand announced Wednesday that it is seeking the dissolution of the party that recently nominated the elder sister of the king as its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming polls.

On Friday, the Thai Raksa Chart Party filed the nomination of Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as its sole candidate.