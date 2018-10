Jewish-American Ari Nagel, a sperm donor who has fathered at least 33 children with 10 more on the way, poses in Jerusalem, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adi Rabinovici

Prodigious sperm donor Ari Nagel has fathered at least 33 children with 10 more on the way, but the Jewish American has been banned from continuing to donate his sperm to women in Israel by the country's health ministry, EFE reported Wednesday.

Health authorities blocked a request by an Israeli woman for Nagel's sperm on the grounds that the donor and recipient must remain anonymous, and the woman has since taken the ministry to court.