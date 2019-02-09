Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, considered one of the most progressive members of the US upper house, officially launches on Feb. 9, 2019, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, her campaign for the US presidential election of 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ Gunther

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, considered one of the most progressive members of the US upper house, officially launches on Feb. 9, 2019, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, her campaign for the US presidential election of 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ Gunther

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, considered one of the most progressive members of the US upper house, officially launches on Feb. 9, 2019, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, her campaign for the US presidential election of 2020. EFE-EPA/CJ Gunther

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, considered one of the most progressive members of the US upper house, officially launched her campaign for the US presidential election of 2020.

"This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone...and that is why I stand here today: to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America," Warren, one of the country's leading Democrats, announced to a crowd in Lawrence, Massachusetts.