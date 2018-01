A house and car damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Reyhanli district at Hatay city, Turkey, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

A projectile fired from the Kurdish Afrin enclave in northwest Syria killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded two other civilians in their home in the Turkish town of Reyhanli near the Syrian border, a Turkish news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the semi-official Anadolu News Agency, rocket attacks have been hitting Turkish towns near the Syrian border since Turkey launched its combined ground invasion of the Afrin enclave with the support of Syrian militias.