A government dismantles the structures meant to protect citizens only to be confronted by a global pandemic that renders the public more attuned to scientists than politicians. What not so long ago would be a thought experiment for political scientists is now a reality that philosopher Susanna Siegel suggests could weaken leaders in the mold of US President Donald Trump.

Though like most Americans, Siegel, the Edgar Pierce Professor of Philosophy at Harvard University, is confined to her home because of the Covid-19 coronavirus, she remains fully engaged in analyzing events through the lens of her specialty: social perception.