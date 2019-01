Sen. Kamala Harris of California (R) and Sen. Cory Booker (L) of New Jersey attend the the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee William Barr in Washington, DC, USA, on Jan. 15, 2019 (reissued 21 January 2019). Harris declared her candidacy for US president on Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Sen. Kamala Harris of California reacts on Sept. 28, 2018 shortly before getting up and walking out with two other Democratic senators during the Senate Judiciary Committee's markup on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States. Harris declared her candidacy for US president on Jan. 21, 2019.

Sen. Kamala Harris, an African-American woman and prominent Democrat representing California, said Monday she will be running for president of the United States.

Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney and erstwhile California attorney general, joins a Democratic field that already includes two other senators - Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York - and a former US Housing and Urban Development secretary, Julian Castro.