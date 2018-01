Egyptian human rights lawyer Khaled Ali reacts after his press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian human rights lawyer Khaled Ali (C) reacts after his press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A prominent Egyptian opposition leader said Wednesday that he will not run in March's presidential election, leaving incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi unopposed.

"Today I announce my decision that I will not run this electoral race and I will not submit the papers for my nomination," Khalid Ali, standard-bearer of Egypt's weak and demoralized left.