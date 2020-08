The front page of Apple Daily newspapers depict media mogul Jimmy Lai being detained by police officers, in Hong Kong, China, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Jimmy Lai (C), media tycoon and founder of Apple Daily, is escorted by police after he was arrested at his home in Hong Kong, China, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/VERNON YUEN

Prominent pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow sits in a van after being arrested at her home under the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/VERNON YUEN

The Hong Kong police have arrested prominent pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, one of the former leaders of the dissolved Demosisto party, according to a post on her Facebook page Tuesday.

Chow, 23, was among some 10 people arrested on Monday, including media mogul Jimmy Lai and several executives of Next Digital, which publishes Apple Daily, known for its critical stance of Beijing and the offices of which were also raided. EFE-EPA