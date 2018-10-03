A general view of the Berlin Cathedral as the ecumenical service with leading German politicians takes place inside on the German Day of Unity, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) poses for a photo with President of the German Bundesrat Michael Müller (R) and his wife Claudia Mueller (L) at an event commemorating the German Day of Unity, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller speaks as part of the official acts of the German Day of Unity, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT/POOL

Wolfgang Schäuble, president of the Bundestag, speaks as part of the official acts of the German Day of Unity, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT/POOL

People walk past golden balloons forming the word 'Freiheit Berlin' (Eng. "Freedom Berlin") in front of the Reichstag during festivities of the German Day of Unity, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Germany's foremost political figures on Wednesday used the celebration of the Day of German Unity, the country's national holiday, to highlight the accomplishments made in the past 28 years since the nation's reunification and to denounce the threat posed by an emboldened far right that continues to make gains in various polls.

At an event in Berlin, the conservative president of the lower house of parliament (known as the Bundestag), Wolfgang Schäuble, said that Germans shouldn't take freedom and democracy for granted, as nothing was guaranteed to last forever.