Germany's foremost political figures on Wednesday used the celebration of the Day of German Unity, the country's national holiday, to highlight the accomplishments made in the past 28 years since the nation's reunification and to denounce the threat posed by an emboldened far right that continues to make gains in various polls.
At an event in Berlin, the conservative president of the lower house of parliament (known as the Bundestag), Wolfgang Schäuble, said that Germans shouldn't take freedom and democracy for granted, as nothing was guaranteed to last forever.